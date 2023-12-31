Guwahati: With the new year coming, the Assam government will be launching a fleet of 200 electric buses for Guwahati on January 1, 2024.

The buses are being launched with an aim to reduce air pollution and improve public transport in the bustling capital.

Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya announced the launch, stating that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will flag off the buses in a ceremony at the ASTC Central Workshop Premises in Rupnagar.

Also Read: Assam: Three young girls lost their lives after consuming poison

These buses, funded by the Smart City mission, will replace the existing red diesel buses and offer cleaner, quieter rides for commuters.

With a range of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge, the electric buses will cover all of Guwahati’s routes, surpassing the limited reach of previous CNG-powered buses.

Also Read: Deadlock over, Assam Pharmacy Council to go for poll in Feb

This expansion in service area further enhances accessibility and convenience for city residents.

“We are taking significant steps to combat air pollution and reduce our carbon footprint,” Minister Suklabaidya stated.

He added, “The automobile sector contributes greatly to pollution, and the Assam government is committed to promoting green energy in this sector. From two-wheelers to four-wheelers and now public transport, we are actively implementing green energy solutions across the state.”

The government has signed an agreement with Tata Power to develop further green energy projects and reduce air pollution across Assam.