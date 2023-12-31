Pathsala: Three young girls, all aged 13, have lost their lives in lower Assam‘s Baska district after consuming poison.

The incident has sent shockwaves in the area, with questions swirling around the circumstances leading to their decision.

Details remain under investigation, but initial reports suggest the girls faced some form of reprimand at their school, Sunbari School in Salbari, after allegedly writing “objectionable comments” on the school board.

The exact nature of the comments or the school’s response is unclear at this time.

On December 9, the girls, students of the Sunbari School in Salbari, had reportedly obtained pesticide from a local seed shop and consumed it mixed with food. All three fell ill and were hospitalized, where they passed away in the days that followed.

On December 30, the third victim, a 13-year-old girl, succumbed to the effects of the poisoning at Ayursundra Hospital in Guwahati. Two other girls, also aged 13, had similarly met similar fate earlier in the month.

Police have registered a case and arrested the owner of the seed shop, Miyajan Ali, while the school authorities vehemently deny any wrongdoing or harassment towards the girls.

School Principal Azharuddin Ahmed has categorically denied any involvement on the school’s part in the girls’ decision.

The investigation is underway, and Baksa police are working to piece together the exact chain of events that led to the incident.