Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal at his office at Udyog Bhawan in NewDelhi.

During the 40-minute-long interaction, Chief Minister Sarma apprised Union Minister Goyal about the rapid progress Assam has made on the industrial front with new investments pouring in.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Minister to launch the Northeast Industrial Policy as Assam and the Northeastern region have been witnessing rapid economic growth and it would give an added impetus to the existing efforts.

After hearing Chief Minister Sarma, Union Minister Goyal assured the former that his proposal to launch the North East Industrial Policy would be under active consideration by his ministry.

Later taking to X, formerly Twitter, Chief Minister Sarma wrote, “Given that Assam and the Northeast are witnessing rapid economic growth, it will be opportune to launch the North East Industrial Policy to augment to existing efforts, I urged him.”