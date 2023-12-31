Guwahati: After the peace deal with the ULFA and government, now Mariani MLA and Assam BJP leader Rupjyoti Kurmi has urged Paresh Baruah to join the peace process and come to the mainstream.

Kurmi speaking to the media said that ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah should also join the mainstream as many other outfits from the region have come into talks.

He said that he talks to the ULFA-I supremo from time to time and he even likes talking to him.

Also Read: Assam: Police nab prime suspect in Gossaigaon ITI student’s murder

Kurmi said, “He should also renounce arms and work for the people. I request him as a younger brother.”

This direct appeal follows Baruah’s recent interview with media where he stated his willingness to engage in talks if the discussion revolves around reinstating Assam’s sovereign status.

Also Read: Assam: Guwahati to get 200 electric buses on new year

“There is no problem discussing our core issue,” Baruah asserted.

He added, “Just discussing our core issue will not mean that it is against the Constitution of India.”