Imphal: Internet services on mobile devices in Manipur‘s Churachandpur district will remain suspended until December 23, 2023, as a precautionary measure to maintain peace and security.

This marks a five-day extension of the initial ban, which was imposed following clashes between two groups on Monday night.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar issued an order stating the continued prohibition of mobile internet services across the entire district, citing concerns about potential further breaches of peace.

The ongoing communal tension in the area in Manipur, stemming from the violence that erupted on May 3, 2023, is cited as a key factor necessitating the extension.

The clashes on Monday night reportedly involved confrontations between two groups, raising fears of escalation and communal unrest.

The tense situation in Manipur’s Churachandpur, considered the epicenter of the ongoing communal violence in the state, necessitates the continued suspension of mobile internet, according to the authorities.

The ban aims to prevent the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content online, which could exacerbate existing tensions and hinder efforts to restore peace.