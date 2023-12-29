SHILLONG: A shelter home in Shillong city of Meghalaya has allegedly turned into a major drug addiction centre.

The allegation came to the fore after online circulation of a video, in which individuals were seen injecting and using drugs.

Members of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) conducted, along with the city police, a raid at the shelter home located at Kenches Trace (Harrison Bridge) in Shillong city of Meghalaya.

The viral video is believed to have been originated from the shelter home.

According to the KSU, the Shelter Home has not been adequately maintained by the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) and serves as a centre for various unlawful activities.

Several syringes and containers used for drug packaging were recovered by the police from the shelter home during the raid.

However, no arrest could be made.