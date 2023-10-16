Shillong: The Meghalaya government is still waiting for the feasibility report on whether bigger aircraft can operate from Umroi Airport in Shillong.

Transport Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar said that the new consultants have requested two months’ time to submit the report.

The government had earlier planned to cut two hillocks that are said to be obstacles for bigger aircraft to land at the airport. However, the plan was put on hold due to the high cost involved.

In August, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) informed that a LiDAR (light detection and ranging) survey will be conducted at the airport to ascertain the feasibility for wider-bodied aircraft than ATR and Bombardiers to operate from the airport.

Also Read: Assam: Three arrested in connection with Koinadhora murder in Guwahati

The order in regard to a PIL passed by the Meghalaya High Court had then said that the survey will, probably, have to be outsourced and the AAI is taking appropriate steps in such regard.

Also Read: Assam: Endangered turtle rescued by youth in Nagaon

The order had said that since this is a positive development and the State has made its intention clear, not only for one or bigger airports but also to be able to have an international airport within the State, it is hoped that all concerned explore the possibilities to ensure that with the latest technology an airport befitting the State, with international connections, may be available in Meghalaya.

The government is also in the process of expanding the Garo Hills’ Baljek Airport, but the work is slow.