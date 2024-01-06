Sohra: Unidentified individuals have sparked tension in two Meghalaya villages by pasting menacing notices demanding the removal of non-tribal employees.

The notices, written in Khasi language and with no signatures, were discovered in Sohra on Wednesday and again in Ichamati and Shella on Friday.

These inflammatory notes warn locals to “direct their non-tribal employees to leave the villages” and threaten “full responsibility for the consequences” if they fail to comply.

The vague and ominous language has generated concern and uncertainty among both tribal and non-tribal residents.

Reacting swiftly, the East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police, Sylvester Nongtnger, confirmed the initiation of an investigation to identify the perpetrators behind the notices.

“We have instructed the SDPO and OC to identify who are the people behind these notices,” he stated.

The motives and affiliations of the notice writers remain unknown.

The lack of any signature or organizational claim complicates the investigation and fuels speculation about the source of the animosity towards non-tribal workers.