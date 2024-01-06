Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal reportedly urged Muslims in Assam to avoid travel between January 20th and 25th, coinciding with the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

Ajmal according to reports termed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the “biggest enemy of Muslims” and further advised them (Muslims) to avoid any travel plans, including trains, buses, or cars, during the event.

He reiterated that Muslims have faced hardship in India for a long time.

Ajmal also criticized the Congress party, claiming they initiated the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and D-voter verification, initiatives viewed with apprehension by some Muslim communities.

He also claimed that Muslims forgot the “lollipops” offered by Congress after voting for them.