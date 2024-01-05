Imphal: In a major crackdown on cross-border smuggling, troops of Assam Rifles have seized a staggering 892 bags of betel nuts, valued at Rs. 9.97 crore, along the Manipur-Myanmar border.

The operation, conducted by the Assam Rifles over two consecutive days in Manipur’s Kamjong district, bordering Myanmar to the east, dealt a significant blow to illegal trade activities in the region.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops received a tip-off about the presence of stashed betel nuts in the villages of Humine Thana and Kangpat, said an official.

Following a swift and strategic operation, they conducted thorough searches in several houses, leading to the unearthing of numerous hidden caches, he said.

The haul included not only the stashed betel nuts, but also a truck laden with the contraband, presumably destined for unlawful distribution in the black market.

Officials suspect the smuggled goods were intended for regional markets across Nagaland and Manipur.

One truck driver was apprehended in connection with the smuggling attempt. The seized betel nuts, a total of 892 bags, have been handed over to the Forest Beat Officer in Gomnam, Kamjong District, for further investigation and processing.