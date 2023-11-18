The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to build a mini-stadium, with gym facilities, at the village of the Indian bowling superstar Mohammed Shami.

The Amroha district administration in Uttar Pradesh announced that a mini stadium with sporting facilities would be built in Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami’s village – Sahaspur Alinagar – in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement comes following a superb bowling performance by the Indian speedster in the ongoing ICC men’s ODI cricket world cup.

Mohammed Shami has scalped 23 wickets in just the seven matches that he played in the tournament.

With 23 wickets, Shami is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing world cup and he also became the first Indian bowler to take seven wickets in an ODI world cup match.

Also read: ‘Mohammed Shami is big threat’: Australia captain Pat Cummins ahead of ICC cricket world cup final against India

Shami clinched 7 wickets for 57 in the first men’s world cup cricket semi-final match against New Zealand, helping India enter the final.

“There has already been a plan to build 20 mini stadiums in districts of Uttar Pradesh. Amroha is one of them, and Shami’s village has been chosen for it,” said Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh.

Singh added: “Whenever the fast bowler returns to Uttar Pradesh, we will hold a ceremony in his honour because he is an inspiration to the children of the state.”

Mohammed Shami’s bowling performance in the semi-final match against New Zealand was also appreciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The bowling by Mohammed Shami in this game and also through the world cup will be cherished by cricket lovers for generations to come. Well played Shami,” PM Narendra Modi had stated in his X handle.