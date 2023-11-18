India and Australia are eyeing for the ultimate glory in cricket on Sunday (November 19), as both the cricketing giants take on each other head-on in the final of the 2023 ICC men’s ODI cricket world cup final.

The final match of the 2023 ICC men’s ODI cricket world cup will be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A day before the titanic clash, Australia cricket team captain Pat Cummins labelled 33-year-old Indian bowling star Mohammed Shami to be a “big threat” to his team going into the final of the world cup.

“Mohammed Shami is a big threat. India are a pretty well-rounded side,” Australian captain Pat Cummins said on the Indian pacer.

It may be mentioned here that Mohammed Shami amassed a remarkable 23 wickets in just seven matches in course of the tournament.

Shami wreaked havoc on oppositions throughout the tournament.

Against New Zealand, Shami broke the dangerous partnership between Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell when he removed the former and eventually finished with incredible figures of 7/57.

Cummins on India’s home advantage factor

Speaking on the potential home advantage factor that the Indian team will have in the final, the Australian skipper said that any host nation has advantages.

“It is obviously the same (pitch) for both teams. No doubt playing on your own wicket, in your own country has some advantages,” Cummins said.

He added: “But we have also played a lot of cricket over here.”