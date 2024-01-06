Guwahati: A journalist based in Guwahati, Assam has accused that he was assaulted by the District Commissioner (DC) of Nagaon on Friday evening.

As per reports, the journalist, Dipankar Medhi, who works for a private news channel, claimed he went to meet the DC for some reporting-related topic in Nagaon.

However, during the meeting, Medhi alleged that the DC, Narendra Kumar Shah assaulted him for reasons not clear yet.

Also Read: Union minister to meet Assam & Darjeeling tea industries’ stakeholders

Medhi claimed that the DC misbehaved with him and also assaulted him.

“The DC assaulted him even after I told him that I had gone through a heart-related operation recently”, he said.

Also Read: Assam Rifles seizes 892 bags of smuggled betel nuts in Manipur

It was further reported that the journalist’s camera was also seized during the incident but was later handed over to him. However, it has also been claimed that footage on the camera was deleted.

The DC on the other hand told the media that there was no assault in the incident and refused to comment further.

He claimed that Medhi had also started recording the conversation with no permission.

However, what exactly happened during the incident is not yet known.