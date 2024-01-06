KOLKATA: Union commerce and industries minister Piyush Goyal is slated to meet stakeholders of the Assam and Darjeeling tea industries on Saturday (January 06).

The meeting, stated to be held in Kolkata, will diacuss the problems faced by the major players of the tea industry in Assam and Darjeeling.

Notably, the tea industry in India has been facing a major issues in sustaining itself due to lack of domestic consumption and low export demands.

According to experts, India’s tea production for the year 2023 is likely to remain the same as that of 2022.

In 2022, the country’s total tea output stood at 1366 million kg.

However, there has been a massive drop in domestic tea consumption, leading to a crisis-like situation for the industry in Assam and Darjeeling.

Export of tea to Iran, Russia and UAE reduced significantly.

It may be mentioned here that Assam and Darjeeling are the major producers of tea in India.