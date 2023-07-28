SHILLONG: New resorts will come up at popular tourists’ destinations in Meghalaya like Umiam and Sohra.

This was informed by Meghalaya tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh on Friday (July 28) while speaking to media persons in Shillong.

Meghalaya tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh made this remark while reacting to queries on lack of good hotels or resorts near popular tourists’ destinations in the state.

The Meghalaya minister further stated that the state government is planning to sanction around 1000 homestays near tourists’ hotspots.

“We are looking at the homestay project, wherein in the next few months until March, we are ready to sanction 1000 homestays,” said Lyngdoh.

He added: “We also have segregated rural from the urban centres.”

The Umiam Lake is a major tourist attraction in Meghalaya.

It is also a popular destination for water sport and adventure facilities.

Tourists visit Umiam Lake for kayaking, water cycling, scooting and boating.

On the other hand, Sohra (Cherrapunjee), another popular tourists’ destination in the state of Meghalaya, is known for its living root bridges made from rubber trees.

Sohra (Cherrapunjee) has often been credited as being the wettest place on Earth.

However, for now nearby Mawsynram currently holds that distinction.

Sohra (Cherrapunjee) still holds the all-time record for the most rainfall in a calendar month and in a year.