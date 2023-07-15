Nongpoh: The Office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) in Ri Bhoi district, Meghalaya has issued a warning to residents living downstream of Umiam Dam, as the water level reached 3205.75 feet as of July 14.

The administration has cautioned that the water may be released at any time if the reservoir’s level continues to rise.

Individuals residing in the affected areas are strongly advised to stay away from streams, drains, and culverts.

A press release issued by the DC’s office focused on the need of taking necessary precautions in the event of a flood.

Citizens are urged to steer clear of electric poles and power lines to avoid the risk of electrocution.

The rise in water level is closely being monitored.

It may be mentioned that floods were reported in several parts of the region in the Northeast including Assam.