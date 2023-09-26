Nongpoh: A “mysterious” illness has killed around 10 pigs at a cooperative society in Saiden, Ri Bhoi District in Meghalaya and spread to other pig farms in the area.

The cooperative was hoping to grow its pig farming business, but the deaths have been a setback, one of the members said.

Three more pigs, including a mother pig and two piglets, have recently died from the same illness.

The cooperative has notified the Veterinary Department and requested an investigation.

The department performed post-mortems, but they have not yet been able to determine the cause of death.

The pig farmers in the Ri Bhoi area are now concerned about the pig mortality crisis.

They said that they are eagerly awaiting clarity on the issue and solutions.