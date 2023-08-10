TURA: One more person has been arrested by the police in connection with the Tura violence case in Meghalaya.

The person arrested by the Meghalaya police has been established as an instigator of the violence at Tura town of the state on July 24 evening.

The arrested person has been identified as Dominic A Sangma (39), a resident of Williampur under Tikrikilla police station in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

It may be mentioned here that the Meghalaya police have arrested several persons, including political leaders of different parties and women, in connection with the Tura violence case.

An ex-militant turned politician Bernard Marak is among the several leaders of political parties – TMC and BJP – from Meghalaya to be named in the FIR.

Besides Bernard Marak, 15 other BJP leaders and 18 TMC leaders have been named in the Meghalaya police’s FIR.

During the unprecedented violence at Tura in Meghalaya on July 24, over 20 government vehicles were damaged.

The miscreants also pelted stones and tried to storm into the mini-secretariat at Tura in West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya.

On July 25, Meghalaya director general of police (DGP) LR Bishnoi while briefing the media in Shillong, claimed that the violence in Tura town on the evening of July 24 was a possible ‘assassination’ attempt on chief minister Conrad Sangma.

Speaking on the violence at Tura in Meghalaya, DGP LR Bishnoi had said that the incident was ‘pre-planned’ and aimed at “physically harming” CM Conrad Sangma.

“It was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the chief minister and to damage him physically,” said Meghalaya DGP LR Bishnoi in Shillong on July 25.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma was reportedly in office when the mob of unruly protestors started pelting stones.

Several security personnel sustained injuries during stone pelting by the protestors. Security personnel resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the crowd.