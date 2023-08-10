Shillong: The Hynniewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO) has lodged a complaint against an illegal cattle market at Mookyndur in West Jaintia Hills district, Meghalaya.

The market is suspected of supplying cattle illegally to Bangladesh.

HITO president Wanbiang Pulang said that the market came up recently and that the group does not know where the cattle are being supplied from.

However, he said that they have information that the cattle are being imported from outside the state and illegally exported to Bangladesh.

Pulang added that the owner of the cattle has violated several sections of the Transport of Animals Rules 1978.

He also said that the group has received complaints that if an animal dies in the market, the owner abandons the carcass, which leads to a foul smell in the area.

A copy of the complaint has been forwarded to the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, Customs, and the Border Security Forces.