Shillong: Meghalaya’s push for an alternative to the Inner Line Permit (ILP) has encountered a roadblock, with the central government returning the amended Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act (MRSSA) for re-examination.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the central government identified provisions in the amended MRSSA that conflict with certain constitutional clauses.

“The centre returned the bill stating that you can revisit the MRSSA because certain sections are not in line with some constitutional provisions,” Sangma explained.

He further acknowledged the complexity of the amended MRSSA, necessitating re-examination and consultations with various stakeholders.

“Both the central and state rules have to be looked at while we decide on all these aspects,” the Chief Minister said.

This underlines the need for aligning the MRSSA with both central and state regulations.

The ILP, which restricts non-indigenous people from acquiring land and settling permanently in certain states, does not apply to Meghalaya.

The MRSSA was proposed as a substitute measure to safeguard the rights and welfare of Meghalaya’s indigenous communities.