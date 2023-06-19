Shillong: Animal and Husbandry Minister AL Hek revealed that a total of 60 cattle in the state have been affected by the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) within the past week in Meghalaya.

Addressing the media, Hek assured that efforts are underway to contain the spread of the disease and reported signs of improvement.

Responding to the situation, the opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) urged the state government to provide compensation to cattle farmers, suppliers, and sellers who have suffered significant livelihood setbacks due to the Lumpy Skin Disease outbreak.

Ricky AJ Syngkon, the General Secretary of VPP, submitted a memorandum to the Animal Husbandry & Veterinary department, outlining their demands.

The VPP emphasized the need for immediate and adequate compensation for affected cattle farmers, suppliers, and sellers, acknowledging the severe impact on their primary sources of income.

Additionally, the party proposed the formation of a team comprising veterinarians from the state and central government agencies, such as the ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research).

This team would conduct comprehensive tests on cattle farms to ascertain the prevalence or absence of the disease.

Syngkon further suggested that farms with unaffected cattle be issued certificates by the concerned department or designated government entities.

These certificates would allow the respective farmers or suppliers to resume their regular operations, assuring both the individuals and the market.