Guwahati: In a bid to tackle the ongoing power crisis in the state, Leader of Opposition at the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Ronnie V Lyngdoh has called upon all political parties to set aside their differences and work together to find a solution.

Emphasizing that the power problem is not specific to the current government or any previous administrations, Lyngdoh stressed the need for collective efforts to address the issue.

During a press conference, Lyngdoh urged an end to the blame game and urged political leaders to focus on finding both short-term and long-term solutions.

He emphasized that it is essential to view the power crisis as a shared responsibility that cuts across party lines.

Lyngdoh highlighted the state’s heavy reliance on hydroelectric power projects, which are vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and unpredictable weather patterns.

With the growing population and increasing use of electronic devices such as mobile phones, televisions, laptops, and household appliances like refrigerators and air conditioners, the demand for electricity has soared.

While acknowledging the time-consuming nature of hydroelectric power projects, Lyngdoh mentioned alternative energy sources such as solar power and wind energy.

He also expressed optimism about the exploration of a thermal power plant, especially with the potential passage of a gas pipeline through the state.

Utilizing gas for electricity generation would have minimal environmental impact compared to hydroelectric projects, and other energy sources could be commissioned and operational within 4-5 years.

Lyngdoh commended the competence of the current power minister and expressed confidence in his ability to address the power crisis effectively.

Drawing on the minister’s experience in the field, he emphasized the importance of utilizing his expertise to find sustainable solutions.