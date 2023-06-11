Guwahati: A new militant organization, calling itself the Boro Liberation Army (BLA), has reportedly surfaced in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) of Assam.

In a press statement directed at the Union Government and the state government of Assam, the newly formed outfit proclaimed its demand for a separate state called ‘Boroland,’ stating that it came into existence on February 1, 2023.

The key figures leading the militant organization are B Dwidengra (President), B Rwngwra (Vice President), B Ankhlai (Army Chief), and B Bwkhangsa (General Secretary).

Also Read: Assam: Dima Hasao on high alert as heavy rainfall poses threat of natural disasters

This development has occurred despite Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his allies emphasizing the achievement of peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) through the signing of the third BTR Accord.

Also Read: Assam: Digboi residents accuse APDCL of assault, negligence

The accord was reached between the Assam government and the National Democratic Front of Bodoland on January 27, 2020.

It is worth noting that last year, another militant group known as the United Liberation of Bodoland (ULB) emerged.