Guwahati: Tensions flared at the Dibgoi electrical sub-division of the Assam Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APDCL) on Saturday evening, following a heated argument between employees and locals.

The dispute arose after a group of locals visited the sub-station to complain about an anomaly in the electricity supply.

According to sources, the altercation began inside the control room, where the officers on duty were accused of behaving inappropriately towards the residents.

The locals claim that the officers not only misbehaved with them but also resorted to physical assault, forcefully ejecting them from the control room.

Reports indicate that the locals had contacted the control room to report a disruption in the electricity supply in Borjan village, located in Digboi. They allege that despite multiple complaints, no action was taken by the concerned officials at the substation.

Seeking a resolution to their issue, several residents from Borjan village visited the office to lodge a formal complaint. However, they claim that the control room staff not only assaulted them but also denied them access to the complaint register.

Furthermore, the locals have expressed frustration over the ineffectiveness of the helpline number established for public grievances.

They assert that their problems remain unresolved despite seeking assistance through the designated helpline.