Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested four persons for their alleged involvement jihadi activities in two separate operations from Assam’s Goalpara and Bongaigaon districts, officials said.

While three suspected terrorists were arrested from Goalpara while one was nabbed from Bongaigaon.

An NIA team on Friday started an operation and made the arrest on Saturday.

Police said the arrested persons from Goalpara have been identified as Abdus Suwahan, a resident of Govindapur, Jalauddin, a resident of Matia, and Abdus Suwahan, a resident of Tinkonia.

The person arrested in Bongaigaon has been identified as Hafizur Rahman, a resident of Kabaitari area under Jogighopa police station.

Hafizur Rahman, a teacher of Markazul Ma Arif Qariana Madrasa in Goalpara, was arrested on August 26, last year for his alleged involvement in terrorist activities.

Later the madrassa was demolished by the Assam government. Rahman was sent to judicial custody and a few days back, he was released from the jail on bail.