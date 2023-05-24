GUWAHATI: The Supreme Court has directed the central and Assam governments to respond to a plea seeking directions to declare area around Pobitora wildlife sanctuary as eco-sensitive zone.

The plea also seeks removal of all encroachments in the area around the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary in Assam.

The notices were issued by a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol.

“Issue notice, returnable on July 12, 2023. Liberty to serve the standing counsel for the State of Assam is granted,” the Supreme Court bench said.

The Supreme Court was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist Rohit Choudhury seeking directions to demarcate the boundary of Pobitora wildlife sanctuary.

“…As is evident from the series of letters exchanged between various forest officials as well as those with the Deputy Commissioner, Morigaon district, despite the passage of twenty-five years, the boundary of the Pobitora sanctuary is yet to be physically demarcated precisely,” the plea stated.

It added: “Direct the respondents to precisely demarcate the boundary of the Pobitora wildlife sanctuary as per notification dated March 17, 1998 without any further delay.”