Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has stated that the “stoic silence” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence “is rubbing salt in the wounds of its people”.

“As the Prime Minister, the least you (Modi) could have done is appeal for peace. You have betrayed Manipur,” Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said.

The Congress president said: “For a proponent of the so-called ‘Act East’ policy for Northeast India, your stoic silence on violence in Manipur is rubbing salt in the wounds of its people.”

He also questioned the Prime Minister over the delay in the visit of union home minister Amit Shah to Manipur.

“3rd May 2023 – Violence first broke out in Manipur. It took almost a month for you to send the Union Home Minister to the state,” Kharge said.

He added: “8 days after Home Minister’s departure, violence continues in Manipur.”

This reaction from the Congress national president came barely hours after the central government formed a peace committee with the aim of restoring normalcy in violence-hit Manipur.

The peace committee, formed by the central government, will be headed by Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The peace committee also comprises Manipur CM N Biren Singh, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties.

Former bureaucrats, educationists, intellects and social activists from Manipur will also be part of the peace committee.

The panel will hold discussions and dialogues with all stakeholders, including representatives of the communities that have been at the centre of the conflict.

“The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate peace making process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated.

It added: “The committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.”