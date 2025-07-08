Agartala: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Tripura over the next 48 hours, triggered by a persistent low-pressure system over Gangetic West Bengal and nearby regions.

The system is expected to move slowly across Jharkhand and northern Chhattisgarh, drawing in significant moisture over Tripura.

According to IMD’s Agartala Centre, rainfall between 7 to 11 cm is expected in multiple districts, including Gomati, Sepahijala, and South Tripura.

Isolated areas in South Tripura may witness very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, ranging from 12 cm to over 21 cm. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in various parts of the state.

Rainfall data recorded up to 4:30 PM on Tuesday shows 13 cm in Bagafa (South Tripura), 10 cm in Gokulpur (Gomati), 6 cm in Sabroom and Kumarghat, and 5 cm in Teliamura.

The IMD has advised residents to remain vigilant, avoid waterlogged zones, and adhere to safety guidelines issued by local authorities. There is a heightened risk of flash floods, landslides, and disruptions to transport and communication networks during this period.