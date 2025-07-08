Applications are invited for recruitment of 17 vacant positions or career in NMDC in 2025.

NMDC Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Junior Manager (Finance) and Assistant General Manager (Finance) in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 10

Qualification :

(i) Graduation

(ii) CA/CMA or Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance) from a recognized University/Institute.

Experience: Minimum two (02) years relevant post qualification experience in the area of Finance & Accounting, in preparation and finalization of Accounts, Budget & Costing, Accounting & Audit, Inventory Management, Working Capital Management etc. in a Mining/Manufacturing industry preferably operating under SAP environment. Candidates should have experience of Custom Regulations and Tax Laws

Name of post : Assistant General Manager (Finance)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification :

(i) Graduation

(ii) CA/CMA or Engineering Graduate with MBA (Finance) from a recognized University/Institute.

Experience: Minimum Twelve (12) years relevant post qualification experience in the area of Finance & Accounting, in preparation and finalization of Accounts, Budget & Costing, Accounting & Audit, Inventory Management, Working Capital Management etc. in a Mining/Manufacturing industry preferably operating under SAP environment. Candidates should have experience of Custom Regulations and Tax Laws.

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must apply online through NMDC website www.nmdc.co.in (link available on the “Careers” page of the website).

The site will be available/activated from 10:00AM on 08.07.2025 to 11:59 PM on 28.07.2025

Application Fees : Applicants must pay an amount of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five hundred only) as application fee which is non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here