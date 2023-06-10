IMPHAL: A BJP MLA from Manipur has come up with a unique idea to facilitate the return of snatched weapons by miscreants.

Manipur BJP MLA L Susindro Meitei has installed a ‘dropbox’ at the premises of his residence for return of snatched weapons.

“Please drop your snatched weapons here. Feel free to do so,” the ‘dropbox’ stated in its cover.

The Manipur BJP MLA has also assured anonymity of those who return their snatched weapons by dropping them in the ‘dropbox’.

Over 4000 arms and around five lakh ammunition were looted by miscreants from armouries and outposts of different forces deployed in Manipur since violence broke out in the state last month.

It may be mentioned here that security forces in Manipur have been conducting combing operations across the state to recover the looted weapons.

Nearly 1000 weapons have been recovered by the forces during the combing operations in different places of Manipur.

The central government has constituted a peace committee with the aim of restoring peace and normalcy in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The peace committee, formed by the central government, will be headed by Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The peace committee also comprises Manipur CM N Biren Singh, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties.

Former bureaucrats, educationists, intellects and social activists from Manipur will also be part of the peace committee.

The panel will hold discussions and dialogues with all stakeholders, including representatives of the communities that have been at the centre of the conflict.

“The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate peace making process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated.

It added: “The committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.”

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.