IMPHAL: The central government has constituted a peace committee with the aim of restoring peace and normalcy in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur.

The peace committee, formed by the central government, will be headed by Manipur governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The peace committee also comprises Manipur CM N Biren Singh, state ministers, MPs, MLAs and leaders from different political parties.

Former bureaucrats, educationists, intellects and social activists from Manipur will also be part of the peace committee.

The panel will hold discussions and dialogues with all stakeholders, including representatives of the communities that have been at the centre of the conflict.

“The mandate of the committee will be to facilitate peace making process among various ethnic groups of the state, including peaceful dialogue and negotiations between conflicting parties/groups,” the ministry of home affairs (MHA) stated.

It added: “The committee should strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication between various ethnic groups.”

It may be mentioned that union home minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Manipur, had announced constitution of the peace committee.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur is witnessing fresh violence after a short period of peace.

Furthermore, the central bureau of investigation (CBI) has registered as many as six cases in relation to the large-scale violence in Manipur.

Furthermore, the CBI has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the violence in Manipur that wrecked mayhem in the state for over a month.

The SIT formed by the CBI to investigate the widespread violence in Manipur will be headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG)-ranked official.

The CBI SIT will comprise of 10 officials from the bureau.