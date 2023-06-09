IMPHAL: The central bureau of investigation (CBI) has registered as many as six cases in relation to the large-scale violence in Manipur.

Furthermore, the CBI has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the violence in Manipur that wrecked mayhem in the state for over a month.

The SIT formed by the CBI to investigate the widespread violence in Manipur will be headed by a deputy inspector general (DIG)-ranked official.

The CBI SIT will comprise of 10 officials from the bureau.

It may be mentioned here that union home minister Amit Shah, during his recent visit to Manipur, had announced a CBI probe into the violence in the state.

Of the six cases registered, five relates to alleged criminal conspiracy, while the sixth is on general conspiracy behind the violence in Manipur.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.

It may be mentioned here that Manipur is witnessing fresh violence after a short period of peace.