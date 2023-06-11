Guwahati: While Manipur has been under severe violence, a journalist from Assam’s Guwahati was allegedly threatened for her coverage of the incidents.

Afrida Hussain, Deputy Editor of India Today NorthEast (NE)and a senior journalist from the state has come forward with alarming claims of receiving multiple threatening phone calls and facing a hostile situation.

The alleged harassment is said to be a result of her recent reportage on the violent clashes between security forces and “Arambai militants” in Sugnu, Manipur.

According to Hussain, on May 29, she reported on the intense gunfight that erupted between security forces and the Arambai militants.

The report, accompanied by compelling visuals of individuals carrying firearms, was aired on India Today’s prime-time bulletin.

Additionally, she filed a detailed report on the incident specifically for India Today NE.

Upon returning to her hotel in Imphal, Hussain claims to have received a barrage of threatening phone calls from individuals purporting to be Meiteis, as well as someone claiming to be a senior official.

The senior official allegedly indirectly warned her about facing dire consequences for her reportage.

Disturbingly, a large gathering formed at her hotel, comprising individuals who questioned her motives for filing the story she did.

Feeling threatened and concerned for her safety, Hussain immediately informed her superiors about the situation and requested a change of hotel room.

The tense atmosphere continued until the police intervened and successfully dispersed the mob around 1 am.

Just two hours later, a team from the Assam Rifles, whom Hussain had previously contacted, arrived to evacuate her to a safer location.

The continuous stream of threatening phone calls has left Afrida Hussain in a state of distress, as she questions the importance of bringing the truth to light.

Expressing her frustration, she remarked, “Aren’t we supposed to bring out the truth? No one questioned me when I went to Manipur on May 5 and covered Kuki militants. But one thing against the majority community got me into trouble.”

The incident involving Afrida Hussain has sparked concerns regarding the safety of journalists in conflict-prone regions, where unbiased reporting can often result in threats and intimidation.