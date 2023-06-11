Guwahati: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) has issued a high alert for the possibility of very heavy rainfall in various parts of Dima Hasao over the next 10 days.

Authorities have warned residents of potential natural disasters resulting from the anticipated rainfall and have urged them to exercise caution.

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), appealed to the citizens of Dima Hasao to avoid venturing into risky areas during this period of heightened danger.

Helpline numbers were also provided by the district administration and DDMA for reporting any emergencies:

03673-236324

03673-1077

9435330412

The district administration has also said that it trained numerous personnel to handle the consequences of natural disasters effectively.

All five blocks within the district have been instructed to assist in any such situations. Additionally, the administration has stocked up on food supplies for both humans and animals.

To address potential networking issues resulting from disasters, the administration has also procured satellite phones to maintain communication.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Assam has approved the deployment of a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team consisting of 30 to 40 personnel.

The team will be dispatched from Guwahati to Dima Hasao to assist with any necessary rescue operations and is expected to arrive by the end of the day.

It is worth noting that the entire Dima Hasao district is prone to landslides due to its hilly terrain. Persistent rainfall often triggers severe landslides, causing significant disruptions and isolating the district from the outside world.