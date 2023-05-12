Shillong: The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) unit at Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) in Meghalaya has issued a warning to the university administration, stating that they will shut down the institution if their grievances are not addressed within a week.

As per reports, the students from various departments have accused the administration of misusing their tuition fees and running a fraudulent institution that provides no meaningful education.

One Bachelor of Social Work student stated that they feel as though they are wasting their time and money on a useless education. They claimed that the university is a scam, and graduates will be rejected from jobs due to the poor quality of education provided.

Meanwhile, an Information Technology (IT) student revealed that their department has only two computers and one teacher, which makes it challenging to receive a quality education. A Law student also disclosed that the university’s library has no books, and only two teachers are responsible for the entire department.

In an earlier development, the Vice Chancellor was reportedly confined to his office after he refused to engage with the protesting students and the university gates were locked.

However, after several hours, the VC promised to address the students’ grievances within the given time frame.

The KSU, which is known for its active role in safeguarding the rights of students in Meghalaya, has been urging the university administration to address their concerns for some time.

This recent ultimatum is the result of the students’ dissatisfaction with the lack of progress in resolving their issues.

The KSU has also threatened to take the matter to the public if their demands are not met within the given time frame.