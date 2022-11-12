Applications are invited for various medical positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 37 vacant posts of Senior Resident Doctors in various departments.

Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor

No. of posts : 37

Discipline wise vacancies :

Anaesthesiology : 5

Biochemistry : 2

Forensic Medicine : 2

General Medicine : 5

General Surgery : 4

Microbiology : 1

Neurology : 2

Neurosurgery : 1

Obs & Gynae : 3

Opthalmology : 1

Orthopaedics : 2

Paediatrics : 4

Pharmacology : 1

Radiotherapy : 1

Surgical Oncology : 1

Urology : 2

Also Read : Assam Career : Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Kokrajhar Recruitment 2022

Essential Qualification :

i. Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).

ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/housemanship in a recognized hospital.

iii. Candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India.

Desirable: Candidates having experience in the respective discipline/subject will be

preferred.

Scale of Pay: Level 11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of `.67700/- per month plus NPA and other

allowances as admissible under the Central Govt. Rules in identical posts.

Also Read : Indian Overseas Bank Recruitment 2022 : Apply online for 25 Manager vacancies

Age limit : 45 years

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, & 25th November 2022 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang. Time for registration of the interview is from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with prescribed application format and self-attested copies of required documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here