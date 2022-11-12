Applications are invited for various medical positions in North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.
North Eastern Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 37 vacant posts of Senior Resident Doctors in various departments.
Name of post : Senior Resident Doctor
No. of posts : 37
Discipline wise vacancies :
- Anaesthesiology : 5
- Biochemistry : 2
- Forensic Medicine : 2
- General Medicine : 5
- General Surgery : 4
- Microbiology : 1
- Neurology : 2
- Neurosurgery : 1
- Obs & Gynae : 3
- Opthalmology : 1
- Orthopaedics : 2
- Paediatrics : 4
- Pharmacology : 1
- Radiotherapy : 1
- Surgical Oncology : 1
- Urology : 2
Essential Qualification :
i. Postgraduate degree or diploma in respective subject recognized by MCI after obtaining a medical qualification included in Schedule – I & II of the 3rd Schedule of Indian Medical Council Act 1956 (persons possessing qualifications included in the part – II of the 3rd schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in section 13 (B) of the Act).
ii. Satisfactory completion of the compulsory internship/housemanship in a recognized hospital.
iii. Candidate must be registered with the State Medical Council/Medical Council of India.
Desirable: Candidates having experience in the respective discipline/subject will be
preferred.
Scale of Pay: Level 11 of Pay Matrix with entry pay of `.67700/- per month plus NPA and other
allowances as admissible under the Central Govt. Rules in identical posts.
Age limit : 45 years
Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 22nd, 23rd, 24th, & 25th November 2022 in the Conference Hall, NEIGRIHMS Guest House, Permanent Campus, Mawdiangdiang. Time for registration of the interview is from 9:30 AM to 10:45 AM
How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with prescribed application format and self-attested copies of required documents.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here