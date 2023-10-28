Shillong: The Jaiñtia National Council (JNC) has expressed surprise at Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla’s recent comments concerning the Government’s plans to implement railway projects in East Jaiñtia Hills, Meghalaya.

CEC Sambormi Lyngdoh, the President of JNC, conveyed their astonishment in response.

This reaction came after Shylla’s earlier statement in which he suggested that it was premature to pass judgment on the railway project and encouraged people to acquire a basic understanding of it. The council found it quite astonishing that a cabinet minister seemed unaware of whether the railway projects were intended for freight or public transportation.

In the preceding months, the council had already held meetings with the minister, clearly expressing their strong opposition to the railway projects.

In response, the minister stated that he couldn’t provide any assurances as he hadn’t received comprehensive information about the railway projects.

The council also noted with surprise that when it came to the railway, everyone seemed eager to voice their opinions, but unfortunately, none of the ministers showed the same enthusiasm when addressing critical issues related to the development of East Jaiñtia Hills.

The council added that the government should prioritize establishing a Government College, and residential schools, addressing unemployment, and improving road infrastructure, as these were the most urgent concerns for the residents.

Furthermore, the council announced its intention to conduct an awareness program in the upcoming days across the district.

This program aims to engage with the public regarding the railway projects and their potential impact on development.