Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has released a new video across his social media handles, in which he interviewed former Meghalaya governor Satya Pal Malik.

During the course of the interview, Rahul Gandhi posed questions to Satya Pal Malik on a host of issues, including Manipur violence and Pulwama terror attack.

Speaking on the six-month-long ethnic-strife Manipur, the former Meghalaya governor said that the ethnic strife in Manipur was a result of the state government’s failure.

“The situation in Manipur is a complete failure of the government. The CM there is doing nothing and yet he still holds the post,” said Malik.

Among other issues that the two leaders discussed were the Pulwama terror attack and also Agniveer scheme.

On the 2019 Pulwama terror attack issue, Satya Pal Malik, who was then serving as the governor of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state, said that the BJP government in the Centre used the Pulwama attack to garner votes in the elections.

Malik told Rahul Gandhi that the government ignored the warnings it received on a possible terror attack prior to the Pulwama incident.

“They used it for their political gains. There are speeches wherein the leaders are heard saying ‘You should remember the sacrifices made in Pulwama when you go to cast your vote’,” Malik said.

“The explosive-laden vehicle, which rammed into the CRPF vehicle, had been roaming in the area for nearly 10 days, and there was no one to keep a check. The driver and the owner of the vehicle had terrorist records. They were arrested and then released several times. But they were not on the radar of the intelligence. The explosives were brought in from Pakistan,” Malik alleged.

The Narendra Modi government has finished the Army by introducing the Agniveer scheme, former Meghakala governor Satya Pal Malik said.

“If you don’t remove him (Modi) this time (in 2024), he will end farming and farmers will flee. He will give it to the corporates. That’s their intention,” said Malik, adding, “They’ll finish farming. They have finished the Army by bringing the Agniveer (scheme). Who will sacrifice their life for such a short period as Agniveer?”