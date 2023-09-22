Guwahati: A shortage as well as an increase in the price of poultry chicken in Garo Hills, Meghalaya has been reported and traders have blamed illegal taxes at the entry points.

The traders have claimed that the poultry trucks have to pay an illegal tax while entering Garo Hills from Assam.

The price of dressed or cleaned chicken per kilogram in Tura has been reported to be around Rs 300 to Rs 350. Whereas just a few days ago, the price was around Rs 260 to Rs 280 per kilogram.

This price hike is attributed to the limited availability of poultry and a surge in demand.

The Broiler Chicken Wholesalers Association of Tura has claimed that the scarcity is due to an illegal road tax collected at the entry points into Garo Hills from Assam.

The association claimed that this “extortion scheme” severely disrupts the transportation of poultry products to various parts of Garo Hills, including Tura, Williamnagar, and Rongram.

A group claiming to represent the Department of Veterinary, Government of Meghalaya, reportedly obstructs the movement of chicken consignments near Bajengdoba Police Station in North Garo Hills.

The association members have reported this illegal tax collection to the authorities, including Bajengdoba Police Station, but no concrete action has been taken yet.

Under the guise of livestock checking, citing precautions against bird flu, the nexus at Bajengdoba allegedly collects Rs 20,000 per consignment.

The Broiler Chicken Wholesalers Association has identified one individual, Migam Pegu, allegedly involved in this extortion racket.

Due to these activities, suppliers from Assam have halted broiler chicken shipments to Garo Hills, causing significant poultry stock depletion and contributing to rising inflation.

The association has called upon the district authorities to dismantle this extortion racket and ensure an uninterrupted flow of goods into the region.

A formal complaint has been filed with the district police and the Tura Municipal Board authorities.