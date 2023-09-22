Guwahati: Assam Trinamool Congress president and former Rajya Sabha MP Ripun Bora has expressed his concerns over state government’s decision to impose taxes on Durga Puja.

“The BJP government in Assam, which is grappling with debt, has now resorted to levying taxes across all sectors to generate revenue. After raising tariffs in municipal taxes, transport taxes, electricity and more, this time, religious ceremonies under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma have also been brought under the tax umbrella,” Ripun Bora said.

In a video released on Friday, the Assam TMC chief expressed his deep disappointment over the imposition of taxes on sacred spiritual events like Durga Puja.

This time, every Durga Puja committee will be required to pay Rs 300 for Durga Puja and Rs 100 for idol immersion. This decision is likely to hurt the sentiments of the people.

Bora strongly opposed this draconian decision of the Assam government.

He said that if the people of the state have to pay taxes for the worship of Goddess Durga, it would be nothing short of a sad and regrettable situation. Therefore, the state government should immediately revoke such a drastic decision.

Puja committees will be permitted to conduct or immerse the puja only after making this payment through treasury challans.