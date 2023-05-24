Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has expressed its resentment at the reappointment of the Chief General Manager (CGM) of the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) even after his superannuation on March 31, 2023.

In a letter to the Managing Director of MTDC, Roy Kupar Synrem, HYC general secretary, said that the CGM, Puranjan Das was re-appointed on a contractual basis with effect from April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, on a monthly pay of Rs. 1,57,968 and the HYC objected to the reappointment of Das on two grounds.

First, it said that the practice of re-appointing retired employees would deprive deserving, educated youths of the opportunity to get employment in such a government-owned entity in the state.

Second, it said that the MTDC was paying Das the same amount of salary as he was drawing during his service, which was unfair to other employees.

The HYC demanded that the MTDC immediately terminate the contract of Das.

It warned that if the MTDC did not comply with its demand, it would be forced to organize a protest against the corporation.

The MTDC has not yet responded to the HYC’s demand.