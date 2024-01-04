SHILLONG: The BJP has expressed concern Wednesday over the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council’s (HNLC) decision to withdraw from ongoing peace talks with the Centre and Meghalaya government, citing unmet demands for cadre amnesty.

Chuba Ao, BJP leader in charge of Meghalaya, urged the HNLC to reconsider and join the mainstream, stressing the party’s desire for lasting peace in the state. While acknowledging the party hadn’t delved into the withdrawal’s specifics, Ao emphasized, “As a party, we want peace.”

Echoing these sentiments, BJP State President Rikman G. Momin appealed to the HNLC to re-engage in talks, either with the state or directly with the Centre.

“We are concerned about this development and the HNLC’s decision,” Momin stated, although he refrained from commenting on the amnesty demand.

The banned Meghalaya-based outfit Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) pulled out of the peace talks with the central and Meghalaya government on Wednesday.

“We deeply regret to inform you that we are reluctantly withdrawing from the peace talks with your government,” HNLC chairman-cum C-in-C, Bobby Marweiñ and general secretary, Saiñkupar Nongtraw stated in a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The letter, dated December 31, 2023, was sent to the MHA through AK Mishra, advisor of the MHA for Northeast.

The HNLC said that the decision to pull out of the peace talks was taken by the outfit “due to the unfortunate circumstances that our general demands have not been met”.

“We have concerns that if these fundamental issues remain unaddressed, our political demands will also be dismissed,” the HNLC leaders stated.

“We feel compelled to persist in our armed struggle,” the Meghalaya-based banned outfit stated.