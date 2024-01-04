SHILLONG: The BJP, a member of the ruling NPP alliance in Meghalaya, accused the state government of “callously” delaying student scholarships despite repeated assurances.

Tura MDC and State BJP vice-president Bernard Marak slammed the government, stating, “Scholarships are meant to cover college expenses. Classes are over, but students are still waiting for their due.”

He further highlighted the online nature of the “umbrella scholarship” scheme, emphasizing the state’s responsibility to forward documents to the Centre for swift disbursement.

Also Read: Assam: After Dergaon accident two road mishaps rock Guwahati

“For some inexplicable reason, the state government has withheld the list of several students from the Centre, depriving them of their rightful scholarships,” Marak revealed.

This apparent inaction adds to the students’ mounting frustration, especially with renewal applications looming. “How can students apply for new scholarships when they haven’t even received the previous ones?” Marak questioned, echoing the growing resentment among the affected students.

Also Read: Assam: Four critically injured persons in Dergaon accident shifted to Guwahati for treatment

Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma’s earlier promise of releasing scholarships within two weeks in December now rings hollow, further fueling the BJP’s ire.

With the new semester approaching and financial uncertainty hanging over students’ heads, the BJP has demanded immediate action from the government to rectify this “shameful lapse” and ensure timely scholarship disbursement.