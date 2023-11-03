NEW DELHI: A delegation of National People’s Party (NPP) leaders from Meghalaya, on Friday (November 03), met secretary of ministry of home affairs (MHA) in New Delhi.

The NPP leaders from Meghalaya met the MHA secretary to discuss the demand for inclusion of Garo language in the eight schedule of the Indian Constitution.

This was informed by Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma on Friday (November 03).

The NPP delegation from Meghalaya was led by Lok Sabha MP Agatha Sangma, state assembly speaker Thomas A Sangma and minister Marcuise N Marak.

“A delegation of NPP leaders, led by Lok Sabha MP Agatha Sangma, speaker Thomas A Sangma and minister Marcuise N Marak met secretary of ministry of home affairs in New Delhi regarding inclusion of Garo language in the list of demands for recognition under eight scheduled of the Constitution,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.