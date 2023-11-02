SHILLONG: Harbax Singh Dhillon has taken over charge as the new Inspector General (IG) of the Meghalaya Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Dhillon took charge as the new IG of BSF’s Meghalaya frontier on Wednesday (November 01), the border guarding force informed on Thursday (November 02).

Taking to X, Meghalaya BSF wrote, “On 1st Nov’ 2023, Sh Harbax Singh Dhillon, IG, took over the charge as Inspector General of BSF Meghalaya Frontier.”

He will be overseeing the security and operations of the BSF along the Bangladesh border in Meghalaya.