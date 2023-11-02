Guwahati: A man has been arrested by the Anti Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the East Jaintia Hills(EJH) police in Meghalaya with a consignment of 2.77 kg of Amphetamine from a bus near Ladrymbai Datsimpeiñ.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Sanju Singh from Harijan Colony, Them Iewduh A, EKH in Meghalaya.

The was carrying at least 2.771 Kg of Amphetamine Tablets illegally.

The police said that they had specific inputs and based on it they had set up a checkpoint at Ladrymbai Datsimpeiñ along NH-06.

During the checking, the police tracked down Singh on a bus with registration number AR209990 that was en route to Shillong from Silchar.

As the bus reached the View Hotel in the morning, the police checked it thoroughly and after tracing Sanju Singh.

They found 149 blue sachets in the laptop bag of the accused.

The police said that they had suspected tablets filled and on testing them, it turned out to be Amphetamine.

The consignment was immediately seized by the police under the NDPS Act.

The accused was taken into custody and his mobile phone was also seized.

An investigation has been begun to trace the source of origin of he suspected drugs.