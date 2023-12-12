Shillong: The Meghalaya High Court has directed the immediate disposal of the remaining 5.5 lakh metric tons of inventoried coal within this month.

This order comes as part of the ongoing efforts to address the illegal coal mining issue in the state.

The court noted that the Superintendent of Police of East Jaintia Hills has taken necessary steps to address the issue and seized 4,800 metric tons of coal identified in the 18th interim report.

However, the Advocate General informed that Justice BP Katakey, the Single Member Committee appointed to investigate the matter, is yet to submit his latest report.

Recognizing the need for further information, the court adjourned the hearing until December 19, awaiting the report from Justice Katakey.

Additionally, the court excused the Superintendent of Police from further appearances until further developments.

Interestingly, the Court Master informed the court that the 19th interim report had been received just as the proceedings concluded.

To facilitate timely review, the report will be circulated to the parties involved, and the court expects clarifications on its findings during the next hearing.