GUWAHATI: The Assam state election commission (ASEC) has announced the date of election to 28 seats in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

Polling for the NCHAC election in Dima Hasao district of Assam will be held on January 8 next year.

On the other hand, counting of votes will be held on January 12.

This was informed by the Assam state election commission (ASEC) on Tuesday (December 12).

Voting will be held in 280 polling stations across Dima Hasao district of Assam from 8 in the morning till 4pm on January 8.

A total of 1,41,124 people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the NCHAC elections in Assam, out of whom 70,485 are male and 70,639 are female.

The last date of filing of nominations and withdrawal of candidates has been fixed for December 22 this year.

The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), also known as Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, is an autonomous district council in the Northeast state of Assam.

It was constituted under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India to administer the Dima Hasao district and to develop the hill people in the area.

Its headquarters is in Haflong, Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The council has 30 members of whom 28 are elected by the first past the post system and 2 are nominated by the Assam government.

It is led by a chief executive member (CEM), currently Debolal Gorlosa.

Constituencies under Dima Hasao Autonomous Council:

Haflong Jatinga Borail Mahur Jinam Hangrum Laisong Dautohaja Maibang East Maibang West Kalachand Wajao Hajadisa Langting Hatikhali Diyungmukh Garampani Kharthong Dehangi Gunjung Hadingma Dihamlai Harangajao Hamri Lower Kharthong Dolong Diger Semkhor