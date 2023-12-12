GUWAHATI: The Assam state election commission (ASEC) has announced the date of election to 28 seats in the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC).

Polling for the NCHAC election in Dima Hasao district of Assam will be held on January 8 next year.

On the other hand, counting of votes will be held on January 12.

This was informed by the Assam state election commission (ASEC) on Tuesday (December 12).

Voting will be held in 280 polling stations across Dima Hasao district of Assam from 8 in the morning till 4pm on January 8.

A total of 1,41,124 people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the NCHAC elections in Assam, out of whom 70,485 are male and 70,639 are female.

The last date of filing of nominations and withdrawal of candidates has been fixed for December 22 this year.

The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), also known as Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, is an autonomous district council in the Northeast state of Assam.

It was constituted under the provisions of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India to administer the Dima Hasao district and to develop the hill people in the area.

Its headquarters is in Haflong, Dima Hasao district of Assam.

The council has 30 members of whom 28 are elected by the first past the post system and 2 are nominated by the Assam government.

It is led by a chief executive member (CEM), currently Debolal Gorlosa.

Constituencies under Dima Hasao Autonomous Council:

  1. Haflong
  2. Jatinga
  3. Borail
  4. Mahur
  5. Jinam
  6. Hangrum
  7. Laisong
  8. Dautohaja
  9. Maibang East
  10. Maibang West
  11. Kalachand
  12. Wajao
  13. Hajadisa
  14. Langting
  15. Hatikhali
  16. Diyungmukh
  17. Garampani
  18. Kharthong
  19. Dehangi
  20. Gunjung
  21. Hadingma
  22. Dihamlai
  23. Harangajao
  24. Hamri
  25. Lower Kharthong
  26. Dolong
  27. Diger
  28. Semkhor

