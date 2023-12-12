Guwahati: A first-year Arts student at Cotton University in Guwahati, Assam was severely injured after an alleged suicide attempt on Tuesday.

She suffered critical injuries after jumping from the second floor of the MCB administrative building on campus.

The fellow students immediately informed the university officials after she jumped from the building.

The university authorities immediately rushed her to a private hospital.

The student, currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), is suspected to have attempted suicide, an official said.

The police found a note in her room stating, “It was all my fault” with no further context.

The motive behind the attempt remains unclear, a source said.