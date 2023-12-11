Guwahati: Residents of Guwahati city have voiced strong opposition to the Assam government’s decision to construct a flyover from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) bus stop at Panbazar to Bamunimaidam in the city.

The proposed project has sparked concerns over its impact on traffic flow, local businesses, and the environment.

A public meeting held at Silpukhuri on Sunday witnessed a large turnout of citizens voicing their disapproval of the flyover.

Sanjib Kalita, president of the Silpukhuri Traders’ Union, argued that the flyover would not effectively address traffic congestion.

He pointed out that densely populated residential areas like Uzan Bazaar and Silpukhuri would be significantly impacted, with residents forced to navigate the congested roads below the flyover.

Further objections highlighted the lack of public consultation and transparency surrounding the project.

Khanin Talukar, a retired engineer and resident of Silpukhuri, urged the government to conduct a public hearing before proceeding with the construction.

Environmental concerns also loom large, as activists warn of the devastating impact the flyover construction will have on the city’s green cover. According to activist Subabrata Talukdar, the government plans to fell hundreds of trees, including mature specimens, causing irreparable harm to the local ecosystem.

Writer Maini Mahanta slammed the government for bypassing an impact assessment and neglecting the voices of local residents.

Advocate Shantanu Borthakur emphasized the long-term disruption to daily life, highlighting the anticipated traffic gridlock during the construction phase, which is estimated to last four to five years.

Former Mayor Kushal Sarma raised concerns about the economic impact on local businesses. He anticipated significant losses due to the proposed demolition of shops and commercial establishments along the flyover’s path.